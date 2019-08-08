Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.58 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $30.25, and a 9.56% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.