Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.58
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $30.25, and a 9.56% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
