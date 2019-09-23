Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.92
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 9.80% at a $32.5 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
