Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.92 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 9.80% at a $32.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.