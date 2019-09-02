Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

We are comparing Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.70 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.53% and an $31 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 32.83% respectively. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.