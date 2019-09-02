Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

We are comparing Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.70
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.53% and an $31 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 32.83% respectively. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
