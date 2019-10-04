Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 29 1.29 74.41M 0.27 108.33 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 257,652,354.57% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 633,108,180.55% 1.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ares Management Corporation has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Manning & Napier Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 22.78% at a $32.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 50.8%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.