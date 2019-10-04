Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.29
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|1.67
|11.81M
|0.21
|7.52
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|257,652,354.57%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|633,108,180.55%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
Ares Management Corporation has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Manning & Napier Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 22.78% at a $32.5 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ares Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 50.8%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 14 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
