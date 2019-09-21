Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.65 N/A 0.27 108.33 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ares Management Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 10.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $32.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.