Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.65
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Ares Management Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ares Management Corporation and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation has a 10.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $32.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.