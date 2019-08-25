Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.64 N/A 0.27 108.33 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.18 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Management Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management Corporation is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a 10.99% upside potential and an average target price of $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Ares Management Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.