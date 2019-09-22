Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

As Asset Management companies, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.88 N/A 0.27 108.33 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 26.79 N/A 0.04 84.36

In table 1 we can see Ares Management Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation is presently more expensive than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.69% for Ares Management Corporation with consensus target price of $32.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has 64.51% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.