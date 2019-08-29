Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.70
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.16
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Volatility & Risk
Ares Management Corporation’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$31 is Ares Management Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.54%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 31.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has 64.51% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.
