Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.70 N/A 0.27 108.33 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.16 N/A -4.69 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management Corporation’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Ares Management Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 31.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has 64.51% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.