Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 24 5.17 N/A 0.27 95.63 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has an average target price of $28, and a 2.00% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 31.17% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.