Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|24
|5.17
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation has an average target price of $28, and a 2.00% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 31.17% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation was more bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
