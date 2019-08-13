Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Contrasting side by side

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.58 N/A 0.27 108.33 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s consensus target price is $30.25, while its potential upside is 9.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.