Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Contrasting side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.97 N/A 0.27 108.33 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ares Management Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 3.64% at a $31 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.