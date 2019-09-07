Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Contrasting side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.97
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.60
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ares Management Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential is 3.64% at a $31 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
