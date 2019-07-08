Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 23 5.11 N/A 0.27 95.63 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.71 N/A 1.64 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.24% for Ares Management Corporation with average price target of $28. Competitively the average price target of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is $14.5, which is potential 3.57% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation looks more robust than Ares Management Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation -1.05% -0.28% -3.02% 8.03% 9.62% 9.11%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.