Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparing side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.85 N/A 0.27 108.33 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.26 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ares Management Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Management Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation has a consensus price target of $31, and a 3.30% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has 64.51% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.