Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Contrasting side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 24 5.17 N/A 0.27 95.63 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.51 N/A 0.74 16.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ares Management Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ares Management Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 2.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and OFS Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 24.08%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.