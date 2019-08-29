Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparing side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.83 N/A 0.27 108.33 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.62 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 6.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 41.78%. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.