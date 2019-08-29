Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparing side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.83
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.62
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 highlights Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 6.64%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ares Management Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 41.78%. 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
