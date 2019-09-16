Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Contrasting side by side

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 5.00 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.97% for Ares Management Corporation with average target price of $32.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.