Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Comparing side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.58 N/A 0.27 108.33 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.33 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ares Management Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.56% for Ares Management Corporation with average target price of $30.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.