Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|23
|5.05
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.04
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Ares Management Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 3.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 36.33% respectively. About 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.
