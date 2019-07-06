Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 23 5.05 N/A 0.27 95.63 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.04 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ares Management Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 3.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 36.33% respectively. About 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.