Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 25 4.66 N/A 0.27 108.33 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.32 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.80% and an $30.25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 66.9% and 36.33% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.