Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 29 1.29 74.41M 0.27 108.33 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Management Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Management Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 257,652,354.57% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Management Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.90% and an $32.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Management Corporation and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 33.45%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ares Management Corporation beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.