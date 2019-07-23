Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparing side by side

Since Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|24
|5.35
|N/A
|0.27
|95.63
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -1.44% for Ares Management Corporation with average price target of $28.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ares Management Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 7.45%. Ares Management Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|2.38%
|8.4%
|18.71%
|16.67%
|14.5%
|45.22%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.