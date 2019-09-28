Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Management Corporation
|29
|1.44
|74.41M
|0.27
|108.33
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Management Corporation
|256,409,372.85%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$32.5 is Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.12%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
