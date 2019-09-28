Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 29 1.44 74.41M 0.27 108.33 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 256,409,372.85% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ares Management Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$32.5 is Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.