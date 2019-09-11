Ares Management Corporation (ARES) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Both Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 26 4.95 N/A 0.27 108.33 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 94 1.72 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means Ares Management Corporation’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Management Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ares Management Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.92% and an $31 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $101.5, which is potential 15.04% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ares Management Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.