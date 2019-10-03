Ares Management Continues to Hold Stake in Whitehorse Fin (WHF); Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Holder Hcsf Management Decreased Holding

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04 million, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $44.76 lastly. It is down 1.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 11,290 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.35 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 5,082 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.47% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has 19,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 1.98 million shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 10,749 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,960 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc accumulated 3,424 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Northern Trust invested in 448,476 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 315,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 285,825 shares. 675 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 186,839 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 110,437 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 209,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,248 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).