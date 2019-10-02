Ares Management Boosted Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stake by $1.48 Million; Forward Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) as Market Valuation Declined

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 402,472 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 58,298 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 209,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,248 shares, and cut its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 2,622 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 0.02% or 81,147 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Citigroup Inc stated it has 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 2 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 166,991 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 135,834 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 43,775 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1,330 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bulldog Invsts Lc reported 0.23% stake. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Ares invested in 0.59% or 577,947 shares. Blackrock owns 37,412 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 12,083 shares.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares to 778,838 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 269,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,850 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.