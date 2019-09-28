Ares Management Boosted Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding by $1.48 Million as Shares Declined; United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Lifted Its Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 912.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 10,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 11,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435,000, up from 1,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 276,208 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 58,267 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 135,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Mngmt Ltd has 0.59% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 577,947 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0% or 12,170 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 37,412 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 12,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce accumulated 34,919 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 100 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 166,991 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 16,636 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc reported 24,827 shares stake. Bulldog Invsts Lc invested 0.23% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,943 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold UBSI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial stated it has 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Sei Commerce invested in 0% or 28,581 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 2,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,086 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Earnest Lc invested in 0.71% or 2.13 million shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 1.40M shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 24,354 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 133,566 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 74,299 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nevada-based Navellier And Assoc has invested 0.11% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Burt Wealth holds 1,952 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd reported 1.39% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 4,569 shares to 38,714 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,958 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).