Ares Management Boosted Holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by $747,880; Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $640,107

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 6.69 million shares traded or 151.96% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Rev $599M; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER TO EXPAND LNG BUSINESS AS MARKET BECOMES GLOBAL: CCO; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS IN EARNINGS STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA INC – UPON RESTRUCTURING EFFECTIVE DATE, CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS WILL BE SEPARATED OR SPUN-OFF FROM COMPANY PARTIES

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 5,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, up from 77,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $75.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.91 million shares to 548,472 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 572,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,382 shares, and cut its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN).