Ares Management (ARES) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; TOAGOSEI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TOAGF) Shorts Down By 17.5%

TOAGOSEI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TOAGF) had a decrease of 17.5% in short interest. TOAGF’s SI was 83,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.5% from 100,600 shares previously. It closed at $10.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ARES) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Ares Management Corp's current price of $27.60 translates into 1.16% yield. Ares Management Corp's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 163,737 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500.

Toagosei Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It offers inorganic products, including liquid caustic soda, liquid chlorine, synthetic hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite, caustic potash, caustic potash flakes, sulfuric acid, sodium sulfite, potassium pyrophosphate, and copper oxide, as well as iron chloride, copper pyrophosphate, and copper potassium pyrophosphate solutions; organic products, such as trichlorethylene and tetrachlorethylene; and ammonium sulfate and potassium bicarbonate fertilizers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides inorganic chemicals consisting of liquid hydrogen chloride, chemicals for etching, and EL sulfuric acid, as well as potassium hydroxide and carbonate aqueous solutions; and industrial gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and mixed gases.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 36.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.