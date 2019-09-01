Ares Management (ARES) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Element Fleet Management has $10.5 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is -3.85% below currents $10.66 stock price. Element Fleet Management had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James. See Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) latest ratings:

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ARES) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Ares Management Corp’s current price of $29.10 translates into 1.10% yield. Ares Management Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 556,073 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 30/04/2018 – AROUGHETI: RISING RATES IS A GOOD THING FOR ARES; 01/05/2018 – Ares Management Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – ARES EIF TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN CONTI SOLAR; NO TERMS; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – ARES CEO MICHAEL AROUGHETI SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – ARES MANAGEMENT LP ARES.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 38.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

Among 3 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ares Management has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $31’s average target is 6.53% above currents $29.1 stock price. Ares Management had 5 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ARES in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets. It currently has negative earnings. It serves agriculture, business services, chemical, construction, consumer products, education and non-profit, energy, food and beverage, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare, professional services, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities industries.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 1.29M shares traded or 65.16% up from the average. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.