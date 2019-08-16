Ares Management (ARES) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; Air Products & Chemicals Has 1.24 Sentiment

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:ARES) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Ares Management Corp’s current price of $27.10 translates into 1.18% yield. Ares Management Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 314,120 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 39.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 12/03/2018 – FINFIT REPORTS $35M SR CREDIT LINE WITH ARES MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Ares Mgmt Rtgs Unchgd On Prop Equity Offering; 30/05/2018 – Ares Management Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – AROUGHETI: ARES 40% OF BUSINESS IS IN PERMANENT CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 386 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 312 decreased and sold their equity positions in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 187.74 million shares, down from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Air Products & Chemicals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 18 to 26 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 271 Increased: 279 New Position: 107.

Among 4 analysts covering Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ares Management has $3300 highest and $2800 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 11.62% above currents $27.1 stock price. Ares Management had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ARES in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 36.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

The stock increased 1.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $226.34. About 939,919 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT

Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for 284,822 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Co owns 15,000 shares or 9.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Claar Advisors Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.51% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,883 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.60 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.