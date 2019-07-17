Ares Management (ARES) EPS Estimated At $0.38; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Analysts expect Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. ARES’s profit would be $83.69M giving it 18.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Ares Management Corporation’s analysts see 8.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 358,606 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 14.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 30/04/2018 – AROUGHETI: ARES 40% OF BUSINESS IS IN PERMANENT CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 07/03/2018 – DUK, ATH to Trade, BTAI, ARES to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – Ares Management Announces New Partnership With Ares Management Private Equity Group; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES IG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. It has a 349.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 358,967 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 14.01 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.