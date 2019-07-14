Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.