Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.38
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
In table 1 we can see Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $103.67, with potential upside of 10.37%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 81.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.