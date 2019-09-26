Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.38 N/A 6.52 15.04

In table 1 we can see Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $103.67, with potential upside of 10.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 81.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.