Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

We are comparing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moelis & Company 36 2.26 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Moelis & Company’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 27.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Moelis & Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 93%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Moelis & Company

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.