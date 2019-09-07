Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.49 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 13.40% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 94.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.