Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We are contrasting Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
