Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

We are contrasting Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.