Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.48 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.46% and 16.58%. Competitively, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has 0.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.