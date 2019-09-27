Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.45 N/A 0.35 47.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.