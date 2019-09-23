Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.66 N/A 0.33 39.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.