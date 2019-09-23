Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

As Asset Management businesses, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.66
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
