Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36

Table 1 highlights Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 204,341,855.75% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend while ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.