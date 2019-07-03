Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparison side by side

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 27.56% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.