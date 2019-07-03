Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparison side by side

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.46% and 27.56% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.