Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.90
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
