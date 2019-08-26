Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparing side by side

Both Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.90 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.