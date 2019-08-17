Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.