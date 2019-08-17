Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|N/A
|15
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
