Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. has 36.46% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.