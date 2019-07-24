Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.82
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|-0.46%
|-0.07%
|1.48%
|-0.07%
|-8.69%
|9.64%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.
