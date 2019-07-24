Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.82 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.