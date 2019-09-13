Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.36 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.