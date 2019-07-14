Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) Holder Delphi Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increases Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,412 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 160,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 233,382 shares traded or 46.99% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 340,201 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Benjamin William Stephen bought $50,039.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest holds 41,690 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 41,542 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 23,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 689,367 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 26,780 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 60,604 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 41,029 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 7,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 54,214 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 92,557 shares stake. California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 299,868 shares.