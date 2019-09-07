Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

This is a contrast between Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.74 N/A 1.32 11.51 iStar Inc. 11 1.64 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and iStar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and iStar Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.63. iStar Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and iStar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1.37% upside potential and an average target price of $15.5. Competitively iStar Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 38.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, iStar Inc. is looking more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares and 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of iStar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was less bullish than iStar Inc.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.