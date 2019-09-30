Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

We are comparing Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 1.95 27.02M 1.32 11.51 Gyrodyne LLC 19 0.00 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 175,568,551.01% 9% 2.3% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 45.25% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.