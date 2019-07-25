Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.82 N/A 1.32 11.43 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.24 N/A 0.39 38.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.65% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation with average price target of $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -0.59% -2.98% -9.8% -17.54% -25.17% 8.89%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.